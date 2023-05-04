Churches in Statesboro hold National Day of Prayer breakfast

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday, communities across the country gather for the annual National Day of Prayer.

From churches to courthouse lawns, people paused to pray for their neighbors, for the nation, and everyone in between.

This breakfast marks the first time two churches have teamed up on National Day of Prayer to bring the community together.

Pastors from Statesboro’s First Baptist Church and Agape Worship Center came together to encourage a cross section of the community for the need of prayer.

Both say it’s important to bring together many congregations as one collective group.

“We live in a time where everybody’s on different sides and choosing sides on different issues. Coming together for prayer and unity sends a strong message,” said Dr. John Waters, the pastor for First Baptist Church.

They lead prayers for community leaders, local first responders, health care workers, teachers and others. Organizers say this is a time of faith, not politics or opinions.

“It’s easy to come together. It’s easy to set aside our little differences and fight for a common cause,” said Rev. Donald Chavers, the pastor for Agape Worship Center.

Both say Christians should not wait for this one day a year to pray for the community. This day is merely a reminder of a daily need.

