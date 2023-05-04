Cooler this morning, not as breezy today!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday morning will be the coolest this week, with widespread lows in the upper 40s away from the islands.

Good morning! Grab a jacket before heading out this morning, many of us are waking up to temperatures in the 40s. pic.twitter.com/q7QIYxKw0z — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) May 4, 2023

That’s about 10 degrees below average for this time of the year! Highs will be in the upper 70s and the wind will start to subside during this time. Sustained wind will only be about 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Warmer weather begins to build in on Friday with morning temperatures starting in the mid 50s. Clouds begin to increase ahead of an approaching front, but afternoon highs should still top out near 80 degrees. There is a slight chance of rain late in the afternoon into the evening.

This weekend looks a bit warmer with highs in the low 80s on Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday.. Rain chances are low, but better than what we have seen this week. An isolated shower or storm will be possible during the afternoons. Next week also looks much warmer with highs likely in the mid 80s starting Monday. Rain chances build in during the week with highs in he upper 80s to even 90 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

