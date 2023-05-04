Department of Health and Human Services launches new website for mental health resources

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Department of Health and Human Services is unveiling a new website they hope will help people needing support for mental health and substance abuse.

FindSupport.gov is now live.

It has various ways to find support from finding local assistance, to tips of how to cope learning about treatment options and also how to pay for them.

It also has a section for friends and family of people suffering from poor mental health.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra says making mental health just as important as physical health is a priority for his department.

“When 90% of the American public is saying to us, ‘America is experiencing a mental health crisis,’ you got to do something. And COVID, while it didn’t cause it, it really exposed it and made it clear that there are a lot of Americans who are hurting and more to the point, not just folks like you and me who are adults, but children who are hurting.”

Becerra says this is just one way his office is addressing mental health.

They have started 988… a 24 hour crisis hotline.

They are also working with states establishing Community Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers 24/7 crisis care centers.

