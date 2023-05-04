Ebenezer Middle School student arrested for making terroristic threats
May. 4, 2023
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A student at Ebenezer Middle School was arrested for making terroristic threats.
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded Thursday morning after a social media post from the student circulated.
The sheriff’s office says that is all the information that is available at this time.
