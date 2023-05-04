Frank Ray performing on The Old Dominion tour

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Country music singer Frank Ray stopped by the WTOC studio Thursday morning to perform his latest single, “Somebody Else’s Whiskey.” Ray is in Savannah for a stop on the “No Bad Vibes” arena tour with Old Dominion.

A former police officer in New Mexico, Ray left the force a few years ago to pursue music full-time but didn’t turn his back on law enforcement. He recently launched a mental health initiative for first responders called FRAY (frayoc.org). During each stop on the 35-city-tour, Ray meets with local first responders to discuss mental health challenges they face and offer support.

Find out more about Frank Ray at frankraymusic.com.

