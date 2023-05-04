Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Georgia Southern men’s golf lands in Salem Regional for NCAA Championships

By Chad Maxwell
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern men’s golf team solidified an at-large bid to the Salem Regional for the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships. The Eagles will be the No. 5 seed in the Regional.

The Eagles have now earned bids to four-straight NCAA Championships.

The regional is scheduled for May 15-17 at The Cliffs at Keowee Falls in Salem, South Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Georgia woman ordered to repay more than $1 million in restitution for COVID fraud
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Woman charged in DUI that killed newlywed refused sobriety test, documents state
Chatham Co. father, son indicted on charges related to shooting, kidnapping
Construction worker dies after falling at Bryan Co. megasite

Latest News

GS SPRING GAME
Georgia Southern football holds annual Blue vs. White Spring Game
Ben Carr works out on the range during a practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta...
Georgia Southern golfer finishes first round at The Masters
Charlie Henry Introduced
Georgia Southern introduces Charlie Henry as the new head coach of the men’s basketball program
GS WBB WBI
Georgia Southern women’s basketball tips-off WBI play on Friday night