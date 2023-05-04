Georgia Southern men’s golf lands in Salem Regional for NCAA Championships
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern men’s golf team solidified an at-large bid to the Salem Regional for the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships. The Eagles will be the No. 5 seed in the Regional.
The Eagles have now earned bids to four-straight NCAA Championships.
The regional is scheduled for May 15-17 at The Cliffs at Keowee Falls in Salem, South Carolina.
