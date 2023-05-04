Georgia’s Lieutenant Governor visits Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia’s Lieutenant Governor was in Hinesville Wednesday.

Lieutenant governor Burt Jones toured the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic.

He was joined by Georgia Senator Derek Mallow and Doctor Anthony Hassan, the president and CEO of Cohen Veteran Network.

Jones says he’s proud of the work the clinic has done so far for veterans and the community, and his role in helping them with funding.

“We just wanted to have an opportunity to say to Georgia we’ve invested some dollars this past session into this program that the Steven Cohen organization did a good job really selling us on, to tell you the truth, because it was something that I was not familiar with until this past year and all the good work that they do for the families here.”

