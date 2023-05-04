Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Georgia’s Lieutenant Governor visits Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic

Georgia’s Lieutenant Governor visits Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic
Georgia’s Lieutenant Governor visits Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia’s Lieutenant Governor was in Hinesville Wednesday.

Lieutenant governor Burt Jones toured the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic.

He was joined by Georgia Senator Derek Mallow and Doctor Anthony Hassan, the president and CEO of Cohen Veteran Network.

Jones says he’s proud of the work the clinic has done so far for veterans and the community, and his role in helping them with funding.

“We just wanted to have an opportunity to say to Georgia we’ve invested some dollars this past session into this program that the Steven Cohen organization did a good job really selling us on, to tell you the truth, because it was something that I was not familiar with until this past year and all the good work that they do for the families here.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Georgia woman ordered to repay more than $1 million in restitution for COVID fraud
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Woman charged in DUI that killed newlywed refused sobriety test, documents state
Chatham Co. father, son indicted on charges related to shooting, kidnapping
Construction worker dies after falling at Bryan Co. megasite

Latest News

Georgia’s Lieutenant Governor visits Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic
Georgia’s Lieutenant Governor visits Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic
VFW hosting Day of Service for veterans on Georgia Southern’s campuses
Savannah mayor signs mental health awareness proclamation
THE News at 6
Savannah mayor signs mental health awareness proclamation