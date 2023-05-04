Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Jamie’s May the Fourth Be With You WX Forecast 05-04-2023

By Jamie Ertle
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We made it over the hump that manifested itself in for the form of back to back to back (to back) windy days. High pressure is now in control as that stubborn Low pressure is out of the Great Lakes and moving into the Atlantic. It’s a cooler air mass so that’s why our afternoon highs are feeling like early spring. It’s only 74° in Pooler to Sylvania. Maybe one of us will hit 80° this afternoon like Jesup or Claxton; beaches will hang out near 70° thanks to a weak sea breeze. It’ll be 69° at our 8:08pm sunset.

Daybreak Friday 55° mostly sunny, a few cities will drop to the upper 40s like Sylvania, Hampton, Statesboro, and Alma. They’ll be increasing cloud coverage through the afternoon and we’ll reach 80° for the afternoon high. No rain during the day but some may fall into the evening along the Savannah River way from the beaches.

For the Weekend: Saturday mostly cloudy 61/78 and a 30% chance of rain/storm. A weak warm from will lift from the southwest. Still expecting isolated to scattered showers with one or two thunderstorms. Sunday we’ll see a little more sunshine with highs getting into the low 80s, a sea breeze shower/thunderstorm possible-20%

High pressure will prevail over the Atlantic Monday into Tuesday, while a surface trough likely sets up inland. A cold front could push through the area sometime mid-week, possibly Tuesday night. Rain chances will remain in the forecast each day with ample moisture in place and a series of shortwaves passing across the region. Temperatures will be climbing everyday with 90s by the midweek.

MARINE: Southeast winds late week; speeds will generally be 15 knots or less with seas averaging 1-3 feet.

“Try not. Do or do not. There is no try.” - Yoda, Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

~JErtle

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Georgia woman ordered to repay more than $1 million in restitution for COVID fraud
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Woman charged in DUI that killed newlywed refused sobriety test, documents state
Chatham Co. father, son indicted on charges related to shooting, kidnapping
Police lights
2 dead after car overturns in Beaufort Co. lagoon

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Sunny, not as breezy today!
Sunny, not as breezy!
Andrew's noon forecast 5.4
Cool morning, not as windy today!
Andrew's Thursday AM forecast 5.4
Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 05-03-2023