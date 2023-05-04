Jamie’s May the Fourth Be With You WX Forecast 05-04-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We made it over the hump that manifested itself in for the form of back to back to back (to back) windy days. High pressure is now in control as that stubborn Low pressure is out of the Great Lakes and moving into the Atlantic. It’s a cooler air mass so that’s why our afternoon highs are feeling like early spring. It’s only 74° in Pooler to Sylvania. Maybe one of us will hit 80° this afternoon like Jesup or Claxton; beaches will hang out near 70° thanks to a weak sea breeze. It’ll be 69° at our 8:08pm sunset.

Daybreak Friday 55° mostly sunny, a few cities will drop to the upper 40s like Sylvania, Hampton, Statesboro, and Alma. They’ll be increasing cloud coverage through the afternoon and we’ll reach 80° for the afternoon high. No rain during the day but some may fall into the evening along the Savannah River way from the beaches.

For the Weekend: Saturday mostly cloudy 61/78 and a 30% chance of rain/storm. A weak warm from will lift from the southwest. Still expecting isolated to scattered showers with one or two thunderstorms. Sunday we’ll see a little more sunshine with highs getting into the low 80s, a sea breeze shower/thunderstorm possible-20%

High pressure will prevail over the Atlantic Monday into Tuesday, while a surface trough likely sets up inland. A cold front could push through the area sometime mid-week, possibly Tuesday night. Rain chances will remain in the forecast each day with ample moisture in place and a series of shortwaves passing across the region. Temperatures will be climbing everyday with 90s by the midweek.

MARINE: Southeast winds late week; speeds will generally be 15 knots or less with seas averaging 1-3 feet.

