Liberty Co. EMA asks everyone to prepare for hurricane season

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As Hurricane Preparedness Week is winding down, Liberty County’s EMA director wants to ensure that everyone in the county has a plan for when the season begins.

Liberty County hasn’t seen large scale hurricane damage since Hurricane Irma in 2017 and that storm had weakened to tropical force winds by the time it arrived.

While Coastal Georgia escaped the path of Hurricane Ian last season, Liberty County EMA Director Bob Dodd says it’s best to always be prepared if that’s not the case this year.

Dodd says a basic hurricane plan consists of how you plan to get alerts, how you’ll secure your home, and where you’d go if you have to evacuate.

“You should have important documents in your hurricane plan, have your insurance stuff, have medication in your plan, have a flashlight, where you’re going to evacuate, how someone can get a hold of you if an evacuation is done, how people are going to stay in contact with you.”

Dodd says some things that often get left out of preparation plans are how to get your prescription medications and what to do with your pets – all things to consider heading into this hurricane season.

To stay up to date, Dodd say they’re frequently posting to the Liberty County EMA Facebook page.

