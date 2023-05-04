Sky Cams
Man arrested on multiple child molestation charges, more victims possible

Terry Boman
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department arrested a man on multiple child molestation charges.

Thursdat morning police arrested 59-year-old Terry Boman and charged him with two counts of felony child molestation, one count of felony aggravated child molestation, and three counts of felony statutory rape.

Police are concerned there may be more victims who have not come forward.

The charges against Boman involve three victims between the ages of 13 and 15 and none of them are related to Boman.

Detectives say that Boman did not meet the three victims in either a school or church setting.

Boman has lived in Georgia and South Carolina.

The Chatham County Police Department is urging any victims to contact them so they can receive services, and so investigative information can be gathered in relation to their case.

Any victims or anyone with information should contact detectives at 912- 651- 4717. Anonymous tips can also be sent through the Chatham County Police Department app, or the Department’s online tip form found here: https://police.chathamcountyga.gov/Tips . You can also call Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, where tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

