Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Midtown shooting suspect’s waives first court appearance

Deion Patterson
Deion Patterson(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Deion Patterson, the suspect in Wednesday’s deadly shooting at a medical office in Midtown Atlanta, waived his court appearance Thursday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY

The suspect in Wednesday’s deadly shooting at a medical office in Midtown Atlanta is expected to appear in court Thursday.

The shooting happened just after noon in the waiting room of Northside Medical Midtown at 1100 West Peachtree Street, which houses several medical offices and is operated by Northside Hospital. One person died and four others were injured.

Officials quickly identified 24-year-old Deion Patterson as the shooter and launched a massive manhunt. The U.S. Marshals Office and Cobb County Police announced that Patterson was taken into custody around 8 p.m. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of murder and aggravated assault.

Patterson will make his first court appearance Thursday morning at 11:30 a.m. in Fulton County Magistrate Court.

FULL COVERAGE OF MIDTOWN ATLANTA MASS SHOOTING:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Georgia woman ordered to repay more than $1 million in restitution for COVID fraud
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Woman charged in DUI that killed newlywed refused sobriety test, documents state
Chatham Co. father, son indicted on charges related to shooting, kidnapping
Construction worker dies after falling at Bryan Co. megasite

Latest News

GS Regional Assignment
GS Regional Assignment
Orange Crush
Tybee Island holding town hall meeting about unpermitted events Thursday night
‘She was in the closet:’ Woman recalls waiting to hear from niece trapped in building during Atlanta mass shooting
THE News at 11
‘She was in the closet:’ Woman recalls waiting to hear from niece trapped in building during Atlanta