Officer-involved shooting shuts down Highway 280 in Bryan County

Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An officer-involved shooting has shut down Highway 280 between Groover Hill and Olive Branch, according to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting involved a state officer with the Georgia Motor Carrier Compliance Division.

The state officer needed medical attention, according to the sheriff’s office.

Please avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Stick with WTOC for updates.

