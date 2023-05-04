Officer-involved shooting shuts down Highway 280 in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An officer-involved shooting has shut down Highway 280 between Groover Hill and Olive Branch, according to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting involved a state officer with the Georgia Motor Carrier Compliance Division.

The state officer needed medical attention, according to the sheriff’s office.

Please avoid the area as the investigation continues.

