‘She was in the closet:’ Woman recalls waiting to hear from niece trapped in building during Atlanta mass shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The man accused of a deadly mass shooting at an Atlanta medical center Wednesday is in police custody.

WTOC spoke to a woman in Savannah whose family member was hiding in that hospital while the shooter was there.

Being in the dark about her niece’s safety as a mass shooting is unfolding is something Tia Hughes says she wouldn’t wish on anyone.

Her niece is safe, but now she’s praying for the women who were injured at Northside Hospital, their families and the family who lost their loved one.

“I was telling myself, ‘she’s going to be okay. She’s going to be okay.’ But I didn’t know, know.”

That uncertainty setting in for Tia Hughes when she got a text from her brother saying her niece was at work inside a Northside Hospital facility during this active shooter situation.

“She heard some shots, how I understand the story, and she was in the closet.”

Hiding...as multiple police agencies had the hospital surrounded. The shooter is identified as 24-year-old Deion Patterson.

“This person was going floor to floor.”

People in midtown Atlanta ordered to shelter in place for hours with Patterson on the loose before being arrested. Meanwhile, Hughes was four hours away scared for people she didn’t know and her own kin.

“They haven’t found the shooter. What my brain could ink out was my niece has to get out of there. I don’t know what to do,” said Hughes.

Two and a half hours later she got this text from her niece. ‘I’m ok aunty.”

“The best text ever.”

But her heart goes out to the families of the one person killed and four injured in this shooting. All victims women.

“I am indeed sad for the other families.”

37 people have been injured in mass shootings in Georgia in 2023, according to the National Gun Violence Archive. That number doesn’t include what just unfolded in Atlanta.

There have been 190 mass shootings in the country this year.

“I’m always like, ‘oh my goodness. I don’t believe this.’ But when it hit home, I was like wait that’s a part of me.”

She says she’s tired of seeing these headlines.

“Innocent people are suffering or they don’t stay alive enough to suffer, but their family is still here. It’s sad.”

And her message to the person behind the gun.

“Families are in a complete disaster in what took you only a few minutes to do.”

Data from the National Gun Violence Archive before this incident also shows there have been nine mass shootings in Georgia so far this year.

Which means what unfolded in Atlanta is the 10th mass shooting in our state since January.

