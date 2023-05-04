Sky Cams
Statesboro business owner being inducted into Agriculture Hall of Fame

By Dal Cannady
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Some statewide honor for a Statesboro businessman and agriculture pioneer.

The University of Georgia will induct Raybon Anderson into it’s Agriculture Hall of Fame.

Community leaders in Bulloch County recognized Anderson Thursday prior to the Hall of Fame induction.

They pointed out his service as a leader in the state’s Agribusiness Council and his leadership in establishing workman’s comp coverage for farm workers.

Anderson says he’s grateful to be honored, but also that someone recognizes farmers and others in agribusiness.

“I think it’s important because, unfortunately, agriculture doesn’t get recognized even though it’s the number one industry in the state,” said Anderson.

Governor Brian Kemp sent along his congratulations. Anderson will miss the induction ceremony this weekend due to his grandson’s wedding.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

