Town of Hilton Head purchases land to build workforce housing

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The town of Hilton Head has agreed to buy more than seven acres of land for workforce housing.

It’s part of leadership’s strategic action plan.

The 7.19 acre property is located off Spanish Wells Road near the Cross Island Parkway.

The town says they anticipate closing to happen on the property before July 6.

Mayor Alan Perry said the purchase is, “a great location for workforce housing through a public-private partnership.”

