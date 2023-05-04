Tybee Island holding town hall meeting about unpermitted events Thursday night

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - After the Orange Crush beach party brought tens of thousands of people to Tybee Island a few weekends ago, the City now wants to hear from their residents.

Orange Crush and Peach Fest, a similar and also unpermitted event that was on the island this past weekend, have been huge topic of conversation on the island and on social media as a whole, and people are ready to make their voices heard about it.

Tybee city officials believe that this is an important step for them to take.

After the island saw 18 arrests and over 300 calls for emergency services that weekend, a lot of the people that live there were left feeling frustrated, particularly since the event was unpermitted.

In talking with Tybee City officials, they’ve called a town hall meeting Thursday night to give residents an opportunity to express their concerns about unpermitted events on the island as a whole.

Shirley Sessions, the Mayor of Tybee, says that she knows that both people that live on Tybee, as well as tourists, were upset and that they have a right to be.

Mayor Sessions of Tybee tells WTOC that she’s hoping the meeting won’t just give people an opportunity to get the frustrations off their chest, but also the chance to find solutions.

“We especially appreciate input that’s offering suggestions, rather than just frustrations. I understand we need to hear the frustrations, but if people can take some time to look at the big picture and offer solutions. We’ve got to start thinking outside the box, too. We can’t just depend on what we’ve always done and how we’ve always done it,” Mayor Sessions said.

Mayor Sessions adds she’s been in contact with local, state, and federal lawmakers about potential solutions to overcrowding on Tybee, brought on by unpermitted events.

Because Tybee is a public beach and Highway 80 isn’t Tybee’s, Mayor Sessions says the local government is limited in what they can do about unpermitted events, but they are exploring options with state and federal lawmakers.

In the meantime, Tybee brought in additional law enforcement for Peach Fest this past weekend.

Both the locals and visitors WTOC spoke to agreed they were glad to see something done.

“Tybee and the City really did a lot with bringing a lot of law enforcement out, and really trying to control the masses, I guess in that aspect. But honestly, there were more cops than there were people this weekend,” said Kaitlin Furlong who works at Huckapoos.

“Every one of my friends in upstate New York loves this place, and they highly recommend it, so I know this has got to be unusual. because this is not something they seem familiar with and most of us weren’t familiar with. If we were here last weekend, we would’ve pulled out, I believe. I don’t think we would’ve stayed,” said Patricia Neuman who is visiting from upstate New York.

If you have any questions, comments, or concerns, the city is encouraging you to submit those in advance to feedback@cityoftybee.gov.

If you can’t submit your comments beforehand, you’ll have an opportunity to submit them at Thursday night’s meeting. That’ll be in Tybee’s City Council Chambers, located at 78 Van Horne Avenue, at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.