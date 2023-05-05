Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Airline passenger stopped with 22 snakes in checked baggage, officials say

Custom agents in India discovered 22 snakes in an airline passenger's baggage.
Custom agents in India discovered 22 snakes in an airline passenger's baggage.(Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs, India)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHENNAI, India (Gray News) - Officials in India say customs agents made an interesting find when checking an airline passenger’s luggage last week.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs in India shared videos of agents finding 22 snakes in a woman’s checked baggage.

Chennai Customs reportedly intercepted the female passenger when examining her items.

The woman was arriving from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and the snakes were of various species and sizes, according to officials.

Authorities said they seized the snakes as well as a chameleon that was found in the baggage per the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

Officials said the wildlife act is for the protection of various species, such as the snakes found, and plants.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GBI investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Bryan Co.
The sign above a TitleMax location in Pooler, Georgia.
TitleMax customer warns of deceptive car title loans
People involved in a fight on Tybee Island during Orange Crush.
Woman arrested after fight on beach during Orange Crush on Tybee Island
Georgia woman ordered to repay more than $1 million in restitution for COVID fraud
Orange Crush
Tybee Island holding town hall meeting about unpermitted events Thursday night

Latest News

Georgia governor signs state budget, tax exemption bill at Bryan County megasite
FILE - This photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
Supreme Court blocks Oklahoma from executing death row inmate
FILE - In this May 5, 2015, file photo, dancers from Jalisco, Mexico, perform during Cinco de...
Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexican culture, not independence
People mourn the victims near Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 4,...
2 mass shootings in 2 days plunge Serbia into shock, dismay
U.S. Border Patrol agents patrol the Rio Grande in boats in Mission, Texas, Thursday, May 4,...
Mayorkas: Border is ‘very challenging’ as asylum limits end