Books to Kids drive continues today at Walmart in Pooler

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC, in partnership with the Ken Nugent law firm, is collecting books for kids in 2023.

The books will be primarily for grades K-3 and will be donated to students in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.

On Friday, May 5, WTOC will be at the Walmart in Pooler from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to collect your donations.

And as a reminder, you can always bring books by the WTOC station off Chatham Parkway.

