Officer-involved shooting shuts down Highway 280 in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An officer-involved shooting shut down Highway 280 between Groover Hill and Olive Branch in Bryan County for hours Thursday night.

It happened around 7 p.m.

An eyewitness says she saw a truck hit another truck and then drive off. That’s when a state Motor Carrier Compliance Officer got involved.

The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office says the state officer shot the driver of the truck.

According to the Bryan County Coroner, the officer survived but one person involved in this incident has passed away.

“That truck, the one that they just took away was slowed down to turn and the other truck just hit him. The cop was right here about to get out,” said an eyewitness.

The truck was hit at a Marathon gas station. According to the eyewitness, that’s when the officer followed the truck that left the accident scene.

“He was getting out and then he got back in when he witnessed that hit and run. The truck took off, the cop took off after him.”

She says she didn’t see what happened after that. But we do know according to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, a MCCD officer shot someone in a truck in that time frame.

The person who was shot did not shoot back at the officer. However, the officer was injured by the truck involved.

“He was not shot however he did require medical attention and was brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” said Jennifer Flemming with the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.