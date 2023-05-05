Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Officer-involved shooting shuts down Highway 280 in Bryan County

By Camille Syed
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An officer-involved shooting shut down Highway 280 between Groover Hill and Olive Branch in Bryan County for hours Thursday night.

It happened around 7 p.m.

An eyewitness says she saw a truck hit another truck and then drive off. That’s when a state Motor Carrier Compliance Officer got involved.

The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office says the state officer shot the driver of the truck.

According to the Bryan County Coroner, the officer survived but one person involved in this incident has passed away.

“That truck, the one that they just took away was slowed down to turn and the other truck just hit him. The cop was right here about to get out,” said an eyewitness.

The truck was hit at a Marathon gas station. According to the eyewitness, that’s when the officer followed the truck that left the accident scene.

“He was getting out and then he got back in when he witnessed that hit and run. The truck took off, the cop took off after him.”

She says she didn’t see what happened after that. But we do know according to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, a MCCD officer shot someone in a truck in that time frame.

The person who was shot did not shoot back at the officer. However, the officer was injured by the truck involved.

“He was not shot however he did require medical attention and was brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” said Jennifer Flemming with the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia woman ordered to repay more than $1 million in restitution for COVID fraud
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Chatham Co. father, son indicted on charges related to shooting, kidnapping
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Woman charged in DUI that killed newlywed refused sobriety test, documents state
Police lights
2 dead after car overturns in Beaufort Co. lagoon

Latest News

THE News at 11
Officer-involved shooting shuts down Highway 280 in Bryan County
Source: WTOC
Ebenezer Middle School student arrested for making terroristic threats
THE News at 6
Traffic signals being activated next week at US 280, I-16
THE News at 6
TitleMax customer warns of deceptive car title loans