Few PM showers, warmer this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Warmer weather begins to build in on Friday with morning temperatures starting in the mid 50s.

Temperatures are a few degrees warmer than yesterday, but we are still below average to start off our Friday. pic.twitter.com/9TequekFx3 — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) May 5, 2023

Clouds begin to increase ahead of an approaching front, but afternoon highs should still top out near 80 degrees. There is a slight chance of rain late in the afternoon into the evening. Evening plans still look good to go.

This weekend starts out mostly cloudy with morning temperatures in the 60s. We’ll see a good amount of clouds, keeping temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We could see a few showers, but strong thunderstorms are not likely.

Sunday looks a bit warmer with a better chance of making it into the lower 80s with a slight chance of afternoon shower or two.

Next week also looks much warmer with highs likely in the mid to upper 80s starting Monday. Rain chances build in during the week with highs in the upper 80s to even 90 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday. Afternoon rain chance also build in during the middle of the week

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

