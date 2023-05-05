Georgia governor to sign 2024 state budget at Bryan County megasite

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The governor of Georgia will sign the 2024 Fiscal Year budget on Friday at the Bryan County megasite.

Gov. Brian Kemp will sign the budget and a second bill that extends the tax exemption for projects of “regional significance.”

The signing ceremony for HB 19 and HB 408 is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

