Georgia governor to sign 2024 state budget at Bryan County megasite

FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks after being sworn in as Georgia's Governor during a...
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks after being sworn in as Georgia's Governor during a ceremony on Jan. 12, 2023, in Atlanta. Kemp is trying to steer the Republican Party away from Donald Trump and his 2020 election lies, but his state party shows little interest in moving on. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The governor of Georgia will sign the 2024 Fiscal Year budget on Friday at the Bryan County megasite.

Gov. Brian Kemp will sign the budget and a second bill that extends the tax exemption for projects of “regional significance.”

The signing ceremony for HB 19 and HB 408 is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

