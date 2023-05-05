Sky Cams
Historic Savannah Foundation celebrates Preservation Month with awards ceremony

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah organization is recognizing efforts to preserve and revitalize historic buildings.

Thursday, the Historic Savannah Foundation kicked off Preservation Month with an awards ceremony and reception.

Every year, they recognize the work done on historic houses, commercial buildings and more to keep them intact.

Last year, a mausoleum won one of the preservation awards.

“Several of our past award winners have been through our revolving fund where we purchase properties and then preservation-minded buyers restore them or rehab them and make them beautiful again. This year, you’re going to see a big interesting mix of winners so we’ll keep that secret for now. So it’s just a way to celebrate past preservation projects and kind of infiltrate that preservation month and really emphasis its importance,” said Ryan Jarles, the director of Preservation and Historic Properties.

Later this month, the foundation will host a lecture on the work of W.W. Law and his contributions to preservation in Savannah.

That’s coming up on May 18th at the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum.

To reserve your tickets, click here.

