How to make red pozole for Cinco de Mayo

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are celebrating Cinco De Mayo and Chef Shahin from Plant Riverside District has joined us to show you how to make a tasty Mexican dish at home to honor the day.

Red Pozole

Amt. Item

4 lb Chicken Breast

4 qt Chicken Stock

2 qt White Hominy

4 ea Guajillo Peppers

2 ea Ancho Peppers

4 ea Garlic

2 ea Onion

.5 oz Oregano

TT Chicken powder stock

TT Salt

Method of Preparation:

1. Cook white hominy until soft

2. Cook chicken

3. Take out the seed from all the guajillos and ancho pepper and boil until soft

4. Blend with garlic, onion and oregano and strain

5. Heat the oil in a pot and as soon as the oil its hot, add the pepper puree, stirring constantly. Reduce heat to medium and simmer for 20 minutes.

6. Add the chicken stock and boil for 10 minutes

7. Add chicken powder stock and season with salt according to taste

8. Rectify seasoning.

9. Portion and label.

