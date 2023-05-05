Jamie’s Weekend Forecast 05-05-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The thick clouds have settled in and will stick around tonight and for our Saturday. High pressure is sitting just to the north of us and keeping us mostly dry with our dewpoints still in the middle 50s, so the air is dry enough at the surface that anything trying to fall from the upper levels of the atmosphere is evaporating. The weather app may look super wet, but that’s upper level moisture; however, some rain has fallen from Baxley to Jesup to Darien this afternoon. Temperatures will be around 70° at 8:08pm sunset.

After sunset and overnight, the atmosphere will become more saturated and we’ll have a better chance of more of us seeing some little sprinkles/showers.

Daybreak Saturday 61° cloudy, scattered sprinkles/showers 30% throughout the day with highs near 76°. It looks to be a little drier heading into the early evening.

Daybreak Sunday 61° mix of sun and clouds, becoming sunnier with highs in the low 80s; isolated shower and or storm with the sea breeze in the afternoon.

The first half of the work week will be getting hot with highs in the upper 80s and a couple of waves of energy heading our way from the west. For now we’re leaning towards a “summer time” scattered showers and storms set up every afternoon through Wednesday. There will be a cold front mid week that will dry us out and drop us out of 87°-90° range back into more seasonal highs near 83°.

MARINE: Saturday...E winds 10 kt, seas 2 to 3 ft, slight chance of showers. Saturday Night...SE winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 2 to 3 ft. Sunday...S winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 2 to 3 ft. SUN NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 2 to 3 ft.

