Lowcountry senior citizens partake in Spring Fling event

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - A two-day event is bringing fun for Lowcountry senior citizens.

The Jasper County Neighbors United is working with the Hardeeville Senior Center to put on the first Senior Spring Fling Weekend.

The groups have been collecting donations to sponsor tickets leading up to the big day. Everything kicked off at 10 a.m. Friday with a day of fun and games.

“I’m surprised to see this many seniors out here, so yeah, apparently word got around and anticipation is fantastic,” Jasper County Neighbors United Chairman Jerold Murray said.

The Spring Fling continues on Saturday with the Senior Black Tie Red Carpet Ball. It’s a chance to dress up, get a picture taken, eat some good food and dance the night away until 9 p.m..

