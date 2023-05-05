A Queen’s Quiche, for a King

Ingredients

Pie crust (store bought, or you can make your own!)

Cooking Method

Preheat the oven to 375°.

Line pie dish with the pastry pie crust, taking care not to have any holes or the mixture could leak.

Line the pastry crust with greaseproof paper, add baking beans (if you do not have bake weights) and bake blind for 15 minutes.

Reduce the oven temperature to 320°.

Beat together the milk, cream, eggs, herbs and seasoning in a bowl.

Scatter 1/2 of the grated cheese in the blind-baked base, add goat cheese crumbles, top with the chopped spinach, soybeans and herbs, then pour over the liquid mixture. *You can also spread the goat cheese around the crust for added flavor.

Give the mixture a delicate stir to ensure the filling is evenly dispersed but be careful not to damage the pastry case.

Sprinkle over the remaining cheese.