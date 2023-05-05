Sky Cams
A Queen’s Quiche, for a King

By Becky Sattero
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ingredients

  • Pie crust (store bought, or you can make your own!)
  • 1/2 C plain almond milk
  • 3/4 natural coconut milk
  • 2 medium eggs
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon,
  • Pinch of Salt and pepper
  • 2/3 C grated non-dairy cheddar cheese,
  • 3/4 C spinach lightly chopped.
  • 4 tablespoons cooked soybeans
  • 2 tablespoons of goat

Cooking Method

  • Preheat the oven to 375°.
  • Line pie dish with the pastry pie crust, taking care not to have any holes or the mixture could leak.
  • Line the pastry crust with greaseproof paper, add baking beans (if you do not have bake weights) and bake blind for 15 minutes.
  • Reduce the oven temperature to 320°.
  • Beat together the milk, cream, eggs, herbs and seasoning in a bowl.
  • Scatter 1/2 of the grated cheese in the blind-baked base, add goat cheese crumbles, top with the chopped spinach, soybeans and herbs, then pour over the liquid mixture. *You can also spread the goat cheese around the crust for added flavor.
  • Give the mixture a delicate stir to ensure the filling is evenly dispersed but be careful not to damage the pastry case.
  • Sprinkle over the remaining cheese.
  • Place into the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes until set and lightly golden.

