A Queen’s Quiche, for a King
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ingredients
- Pie crust (store bought, or you can make your own!)
- 1/2 C plain almond milk
- 3/4 natural coconut milk
- 2 medium eggs
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon,
- Pinch of Salt and pepper
- 2/3 C grated non-dairy cheddar cheese,
- 3/4 C spinach lightly chopped.
- 4 tablespoons cooked soybeans
- 2 tablespoons of goat
Cooking Method
- Preheat the oven to 375°.
- Line pie dish with the pastry pie crust, taking care not to have any holes or the mixture could leak.
- Line the pastry crust with greaseproof paper, add baking beans (if you do not have bake weights) and bake blind for 15 minutes.
- Reduce the oven temperature to 320°.
- Beat together the milk, cream, eggs, herbs and seasoning in a bowl.
- Scatter 1/2 of the grated cheese in the blind-baked base, add goat cheese crumbles, top with the chopped spinach, soybeans and herbs, then pour over the liquid mixture. *You can also spread the goat cheese around the crust for added flavor.
- Give the mixture a delicate stir to ensure the filling is evenly dispersed but be careful not to damage the pastry case.
- Sprinkle over the remaining cheese.
- Place into the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes until set and lightly golden.
