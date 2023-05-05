Savannah alderwoman says campaign signs missing, damaged

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah alderwoman and candidate for mayor is asking police to find out what is happening to her campaign signs.

Kesha Gibson-Carter has filed eight police reports since the beginning of April about campaign signs being vandalized or disappearing from where they were placed.

WTOC met her campaign manager on Friday at White Bluff and Montgomery Cross Road where she says two of the signs went missing. In total, the campaign manager said over a dozen signs have been damaged or gone missing.

Campaign manager Sam Carter says he does not want to speculate on whether the signs are being stolen by someone or collected by city staff. Ultimately, he says it’s all about letting elections play out fairly.

“I’m going to leave that up to the professionals that do this for a living. What we’re going to do is keep putting up signs. This does not stop us. Just like our forefathers, this does not stop us. It does not stop what we’re doing. This is America. We have the right to run for free elections and that’s what we’re doing,” Carter said.

Savannah does have ordinances that govern where campaign signs can be placed. WTOC went to the city-owned lot where Savannah’s code compliance office places campaign signs they collect for breaking the rules.

WTOC found some signs from the Gibson-Carter campaign in the pile, but none that match the description of the large wooden sign the campaign manager said disappeared from White Bluff and Montgomery Cross Road.

The campaign manager said they have not been notified by code compliance that the sign was taken either.

Meanwhile, WTOC has sent requests to the city for any code compliance records about campaign sign removals for any candidates this election cycle. We are waiting to receive those.

