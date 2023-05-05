Tybee Island holds town hall meeting to discuss Orange Crush weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island residents packed city council chambers expressing questions and concerns about how Orange Crush was handled.

The event brought about 48,000 people to island. City Manager Shawn Gillen began the town hall apologizing to residents that they did not prepare accordingly for this many people on the island.

There was traffic mayhem leaving some people stuck for six hours and several arrest made.

Residents asked questions like why Tybee leaders didn’t prepare with more law enforcement and traffic controls knowing this was marketed as the return of the college beach bash.

Gillen said an agreement with the Department of Justice limited how many resources they could put towards the event. He says the agreement said they had to treat Orange Crush the same way they treat other events on the Island, despite it going unpermitted every year.

He said they will no longer be adhering to that agreement.

“Once we had those numbers we were like, this is different. Any future unpermitted event promoted like this one will be treated like what we saw on the 29th. We have to do something different because it was way too dangerous,” said Tybee Island city manager Shawn Gillen.

He also said they did not expect the event to be twice the size of years past.

People also had several questions about traffic, clean up and communication.

City leaders encouraged residents to call state legislators to encourage them to give Tybee officials the authority to close roads and the beach and issue a state of emergency.

