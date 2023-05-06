Sky Cams
19-year-old indicted of aggravated child molestation on Benedictine campus

Mikeal Wilds
Mikeal Wilds(Chatham County Jail)
By Camille Syed
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A grand jury has indicted a 19-year-old former event worker for Savannah-Chatham schools on two counts of aggravated child molestation of a child under 16.

The crime happened on Benedictine Military School’s campus after school hours.

Two other offenses listed on Mikeal Wilds’ indictment are enticing a child for indecent purposes and two counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony. He was indicted by a grand jury on May 3rd. The incident happened on December 19th.

Police pulled Wilds over in February for making an improper left turn on Pooler Parkway. That’s when officer’s realized he had three outstanding warrants for his arrest.

In a statement, a Benedictine Military School spokesperson says,

“Today, Benedictine Military School received notice of an incident that reportedly occurred Dec. 19, 2022 on our campus during a community event. This was not a Benedictine event and no Benedictine personnel were involved in this reported incident. Over the years, Benedictine’s campus has served as the location for many community events. At this time, we have not been contacted by the authorities. If we are contacted by the authorities, we will fully cooperate with any investigation.”

Savannah-Chatham County Public School officials say he was an event worker with their athletics department on an as needed basis.

