2 women seriously injured after overnight shooting in Savannah
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two women were seriously injured after an overnight shooting in Savannah.
According to Savannah Police, the shooting took place in the 1600 block of Eleanor Street early Saturday morning during a fight at a residence.
Officials say their injuries are serious, but non-life threatening.
Both women were transported to a local hospital.
