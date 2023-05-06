Sky Cams
2 women seriously injured after overnight shooting in Savannah

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two women were seriously injured after an overnight shooting in Savannah.

According to Savannah Police, the shooting took place in the 1600 block of Eleanor Street early Saturday morning during a fight at a residence.

Officials say their injuries are serious, but non-life threatening.

Both women were transported to a local hospital.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

