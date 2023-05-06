200 Club hosts 3rd annual Pooler Run for Heroes

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The 200 Club held their third annual Pooler Run for Heroes Saturday morning.

The 200 Club gives all proceeds straight to the families of military and first responders, so the organization’s president says this morning’s event serves two big purposes.

The one-mile course took runners from the Pooler Parks and Rec. Department to West Chatham Middle School, as emergency personnel from all over our area gathered to support a cause close to home.

“It’s an awareness campaign for folks to go visit at our200club.com become a member to support us financially, or volunteer and the second reason why we do this is to show respect and appreciation for our men and women who are out here not for the money, they don’t do these jobs for the money, they do it because they have a significant desire to help the community,” Mark Dana said.

