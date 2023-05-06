Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Chatham County Doodle Romps underway

By Shea Schrader
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham Organization is bringing people together and their dogs specifically, Doodles.

The group, Chatham County Doodle Romps, has been around since January of 2022.

According to the groups founder, Brittni Evans, the group has exploded over the past year and a half with around 50 dogs and their people attending the monthly Doodle Romps.

The group meets at different places around the area.

Saturday, the meeting was at the Zoom Room in Savannah, where the dogs had a chance to socialize and try their paws at agility exercises.

The community aspect is exactly what Evans wanted when she first started the group- but wants to even expand beyond just a meet-up in the future.

”I think we’re going to continue to grow which is very exciting. And I would love to turn this into a nonprofit eventually, to help other doodles that don’t have homes, maybe fostering, and working with different rescues around the area,” Brittni Evans said.

If you and your Doodle are interested in joining the group, Evans says the best way to get in contact is through social media.

Facebook & Instagram: @ChathamCountyDoodleRomps

Email: chathamcountydoodleromps@gmail.com

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign above a TitleMax location in Pooler, Georgia.
TitleMax customer warns of deceptive car title loans
GBI investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Bryan Co.
22-year-old Jasmine Murphey charged with aggravated assault and robbery after fight on Tybee...
Woman arrested after fight during Orange Crush back in Chatham County
Mikeal Wilds
19-year-old indicted of aggravated child molestation on Benedictine campus
Gov. Kemp signs district attorney oversight bill in Chatham Co.

Latest News

200 Club hosts 3rd annual Pooler Run for Heroes
200 Club hosts 3rd annual Pooler Run for Heroes
200 Club hosts 3rd annual Pooler Run for Heroes
200 Club hosts 3rd annual Pooler Run for Heroes
THE News at 7 Saturday
Chatham County Doodle Romps
Books to Kids drive continues today at Walmart in Pooler