Chatham County Doodle Romps underway

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham Organization is bringing people together and their dogs specifically, Doodles.

The group, Chatham County Doodle Romps, has been around since January of 2022.

According to the groups founder, Brittni Evans, the group has exploded over the past year and a half with around 50 dogs and their people attending the monthly Doodle Romps.

The group meets at different places around the area.

Saturday, the meeting was at the Zoom Room in Savannah, where the dogs had a chance to socialize and try their paws at agility exercises.

The community aspect is exactly what Evans wanted when she first started the group- but wants to even expand beyond just a meet-up in the future.

”I think we’re going to continue to grow which is very exciting. And I would love to turn this into a nonprofit eventually, to help other doodles that don’t have homes, maybe fostering, and working with different rescues around the area,” Brittni Evans said.

If you and your Doodle are interested in joining the group, Evans says the best way to get in contact is through social media.

Facebook & Instagram: @ChathamCountyDoodleRomps

Email: chathamcountydoodleromps@gmail.com

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.