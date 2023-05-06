Dylan’s Satirday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Going into the rest of tonight, I’ll look for partly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures fall into the upper-50s to lower-60s for most. There’s a chance we could see a little patchy fog just before sunrise, but I’m not expecting much now.

Throughout most of the day, I’ll look for mostly sunny to partly sunny skies as high temps warm into the mid to lower-80s. These temperatures will be dependent on our rain chances and cloud cover.

Like Saturday, I’ll look for more scattered pop-up rain chances along the coast and I-95 corridor through sunset tomorrow. This is why, we’ll actually be looking for cooler temps closer to the coast tomorrow.

Heading into the next week, I’ll look for more of these daily sea breeze rain chances each day. However, I do not expect any of these days to be a complete “washout”. So just be sure to stay updated on the latest forecast each afternoon if you have any outdoor plans.

Meanwhile, we’ll also have average temps each day as high stay in the upper-80s through mid-week. Before another weak cold front comes in Thursday leading to higher rain chances and cooler temps going into next weekend.

