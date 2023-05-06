Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Dylan’s Satirday Night Forecast

By Dylan Smith
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Going into the rest of tonight, I’ll look for partly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures fall into the upper-50s to lower-60s for most. There’s a chance we could see a little patchy fog just before sunrise, but I’m not expecting much now.

Throughout most of the day, I’ll look for mostly sunny to partly sunny skies as high temps warm into the mid to lower-80s. These temperatures will be dependent on our rain chances and cloud cover.

Like Saturday, I’ll look for more scattered pop-up rain chances along the coast and I-95 corridor through sunset tomorrow. This is why, we’ll actually be looking for cooler temps closer to the coast tomorrow.

Heading into the next week, I’ll look for more of these daily sea breeze rain chances each day. However, I do not expect any of these days to be a complete “washout”. So just be sure to stay updated on the latest forecast each afternoon if you have any outdoor plans.

Meanwhile, we’ll also have average temps each day as high stay in the upper-80s through mid-week. Before another weak cold front comes in Thursday leading to higher rain chances and cooler temps going into next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GBI investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Bryan Co.
The sign above a TitleMax location in Pooler, Georgia.
TitleMax customer warns of deceptive car title loans
22-year-old Jasmine Murphey charged with aggravated assault and robbery after fight on Tybee...
Woman arrested after fight during Orange Crush back in Chatham County
Mikeal Wilds
19-year-old indicted of aggravated child molestation on Benedictine campus
Gov. Kemp signs district attorney oversight bill in Chatham Co.

Latest News

Saturday Morning Forecast
Saturday Morning Forecast with Ron Wallace 5-6-23
Wetter in the morning than afternoon
Jamie's 11pm Forecast
Cloudy with light rain
Jamie's 5:30pm Forecast
Jamie’s Weekend Forecast 05-05-2023