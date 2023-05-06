Savannah Country Day boys tennis defeats Lumpkin County, 3-2, Hornets advance to 3A state title match

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Both Savannah County Day tennis programs are state championship bound.

After the Lady Hornets punched their ticket to state by defeating Bremen in the semifinals on Thursday night, the boys’ team followed in their footsteps against Lumpkin County on Saturday. The Hornets defeated the Warriors, 3-2, to advance to the 3A title match.

Both programs are set to face Wesleyan on Saturday, May 13th at times TBA.

