SLED investigating death of inmate in Beaufort Co.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating after an inmate was found...
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating after an inmate was found unresponsive in their cell Saturday.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating after an inmate was found unresponsive in their cell.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate at the Beaufort County Detention Center was found unresponsive in their cell by correction officers during a routine check Saturday. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the inmate was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials determined the inmate’s death was by suicide.

“Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the deceased inmate during this difficult time. We are cooperating fully with SLED’s investigation and are committed to ensuring that our Detention Center continues to provide a safe environment for its inmates,” said County Administrator Eric Greenway.

Beaufort County is providing grief counseling to the staff who were involved with the incident.

