Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

Monday, I’ll track starting temperatures to be in the mid to lower-70s for most, while highs depend on where we see rain after noon.
By Dylan Smith
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Going into the rest of tonight, I’ll look for partly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to lower-60s for most. There’s a chance we could see some dense patches of fog just before sunrise, anything we do see should clear out by mid-morning.

Throughout most of the day, I’ll look for mostly sunny to partly sunny skies as high temps warm into the upper-80s to lower-90s. These temperatures will be dependent on our rain chances and cloud cover.

Like today, we could still see a few more isolated pop-up rain chances along the coast and I-95 corridor through sunset tomorrow. This is why, we’ll actually be looking for cooler temps closer to the coast again tomorrow.

Then, we’ll have a cluster of scattered thunderstorms expected to move through the area through the evening hours. Heading into the rest of the week, I’ll look for more of these daily sea breeze rain chances. However, I do not expect any of these days to be a complete “washout”.

So just be sure to stay updated on the latest forecast each afternoon if you have any outdoor plans. Meanwhile, we’ll also look for above-average temps each day as high stay in the upper-80s to lower-90s through Tuesday.

Before another cold front comes in Thursday leading to higher rain chances and cooler temps going into next weekend. If you have to be outside for any extended period of time this week. Be sure to drink plenty of water, and take frequent breaks in the shade.

