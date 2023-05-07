Sky Cams
Georgia Southern holds off Troy, 9-7, Rodney Hennon earns career victory No. 900

Georgia Southern
Georgia Southern(wtoc)
By Chad Maxwell
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern head baseball coach Rodney Hennon reached a new career milestone after the Eagles’, 9-7, win over Troy on Sunday.

The win gives Hennon his 900th career victory. He spent two seasons as the head coach at Wester Carolina before taking over at Georgia Southern in 2000.

The Eagles are 819-558 all-time under Hennon.

