Glynn Co. Police investigating death of man found in field

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Glynn County Police Department is investigating after finding a man’s body in a field.

According to police, the family of 51-year-old Michael Dittman filed a missing person report on May 4 because they had not been in contact with the Dittman, who lived on St. Simons Island, since May 1.

Detectives found Dittman’s body on May 6 in an overgrown field off of Bishop Street, in unincorporated Glynn County.

Officials conducted interviews that lead to the arrests of 36-year-old Donald Lawrence and 30-year-old Alexander Heiman. Both are charged with concealing the death of another person and are being held at the Glynn County Detention Center.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

