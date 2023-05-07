Hardeeville Police investigating after man was killed by train

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - Hardeeville Police is investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train.

Chief Sam Woodward tells WTOC the man was hit by a train between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. Sunday near Main Street and Church Road in Hardeeville.

Chief Woodward says the victim was a 42-year-old Hispanic male on his way home nearby when he was struck while crossing the railroad tracks.

He died at the scene.

Police are not sure why the man was crossing the tracks and are awaiting the autopsy and toxicology reports.

The case is under investigation and the man’s identity is not being released at this time.

