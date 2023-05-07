Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Hardeeville Police investigating after man was killed by train

Hardeeville Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train early Sunday...
Hardeeville Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train early Sunday morning.
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - Hardeeville Police is investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train.

Chief Sam Woodward tells WTOC the man was hit by a train between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. Sunday near Main Street and Church Road in Hardeeville.

Chief Woodward says the victim was a 42-year-old Hispanic male on his way home nearby when he was struck while crossing the railroad tracks.

He died at the scene.

Police are not sure why the man was crossing the tracks and are awaiting the autopsy and toxicology reports.

The case is under investigation and the man’s identity is not being released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Jasmine Murphey charged with aggravated assault and robbery after fight on Tybee...
Woman arrested after fight during Orange Crush back in Chatham County
Mikeal Wilds
19-year-old indicted of aggravated child molestation on Benedictine campus
The sign above a TitleMax location in Pooler, Georgia.
TitleMax customer warns of deceptive car title loans
Two women were seriously injured after an overnight shooting in Savannah.
2 women seriously injured after overnight shooting in Savannah
Savannah alderwoman says campaign signs missing, damaged

Latest News

Savannah State University
Savannah State University National Alumni Association’s meeting held Saturday
THE News at 11 Saturday
Savannah State University National Alumni Association’s meeting held Saturday
SCDS TENNIS SEMIS
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating after an inmate was found...
SLED investigating death of inmate in Beaufort Co.