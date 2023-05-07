‘I watch over my shoulder:’ Savannah residents react to Atlanta and Texas mass shootings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Just days after a woman was killed in an Atlanta mass shooting, nine people were killed in a mass shooting at an outlet mall in Texas.

According to Mass Shooting Tracker, a website that tracks data related to mass shootings, there have been 243 mass shootings so far in the United States in 2023 as we’re 127 days into the year.

“Not too long ago, somebody had a big binder and they dropped it, and that was the first thing I thought of. I didn’t think somebody dropped a binder, I thought, oh, gunshot time,” Film Student Griffin Hansen said.

“I watch over my shoulder, when I’m out in public, look around, see who’s close,” Resident Jainy Marando said.

Everyone said they have to think about gun violence when in public some of them, because of personal experience.

A college student WTOC spoke with recalled going to school blocks away from where 17 people died in the Parkland shooting in 2018.

“I did have friends who had friends who died. The whole school was just quiet, they were organizing walkouts. Nobody wanted to talk, nobody wanted to be there but you had to be there. It was just complete frustration,” Film Student Christina Caralis said.

That frustration, still being felt Sunday as mass shooting continue to happen.

Some people point to guns and gun lobbying as the issue.

“It leads to an unsafe country for everybody,” Hansen said.

Others, looking to laws not being properly enforced, and mental health issues.

”A normal person does not just go and get a gun and just shoot people. I mean, would you? I wouldn’t,” Ex Marine Michael Marando said.

WTOC also spoke to two students that are not from the United States, but are here to study.

They didn’t want their faces shown, they said, for safety reasons- but did tell me they were aware of mass shootings before moving here and that it often worries their families.

“Seeing it actually happen in the United States, it’s very sad and scary and that it might happen to you.”

One of them saying that mass shootings continuing to be a problem, puzzles people from outside the United States.

”If the rest of the world is able to function without having to fear for their lives, there’s no reason why you guys can’t either.”

