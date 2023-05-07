Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah Christian splits Elite Eight doubleheader with Oconee County, decisive game three set for Monday

By Chad Maxwell
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After falling in game one of their Elite Eight doubleheader against Oconee County, 5-3, Savannah Christian bounced back in a big way in game two.

The Raiders plated five first inning runs and that was all the support game two starter Deagan Strickland needed. Strickland went the distance while giving up just one run, and Savannah Christian took game two, 8-1.

The decisive game three is set for Monday at 5 p.m. at Savannah Christian High School.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Jasmine Murphey charged with aggravated assault and robbery after fight on Tybee...
Woman arrested after fight during Orange Crush back in Chatham County
Mikeal Wilds
19-year-old indicted of aggravated child molestation on Benedictine campus
The sign above a TitleMax location in Pooler, Georgia.
TitleMax customer warns of deceptive car title loans
Two women were seriously injured after an overnight shooting in Savannah.
2 women seriously injured after overnight shooting in Savannah
Savannah alderwoman says campaign signs missing, damaged

Latest News

SCDS Boys Tennis Semifinals
Savannah Country Day boys tennis defeats Lumpkin County, 3-2, Hornets advance to 3A state title match
Metter vs. Swainsboro
Metter cruises past Swainsboro to move on to the Elite Eight
GS Regional Assignment
Georgia Southern men’s golf lands in Salem Regional for NCAA Championships
Goalball
Newly created Savannah goalball team gives blind and visually impaired youth athletes the opportunity to compete