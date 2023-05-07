Savannah Christian splits Elite Eight doubleheader with Oconee County, decisive game three set for Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After falling in game one of their Elite Eight doubleheader against Oconee County, 5-3, Savannah Christian bounced back in a big way in game two.

The Raiders plated five first inning runs and that was all the support game two starter Deagan Strickland needed. Strickland went the distance while giving up just one run, and Savannah Christian took game two, 8-1.

The decisive game three is set for Monday at 5 p.m. at Savannah Christian High School.

