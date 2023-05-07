Savannah State University National Alumni Association’s meeting held Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State University is going through some big changes.

SSU’s president recently announced she’s stepping-down. Kimberly Ballard-Washington’s exit comes amid a big drop in enrollment.

Something that has SSU alums, sounding the alarms.

According to the university, Enrollment at Savannah State is down by more than 5 percent from last spring and right now, is operating on an 11 million dollar deficit.

It’s an issue the Alumni Association wants to help fix.

“We have a passion for Savannah State University, and sometimes that can be a bit polarizing. We have to work together to make sure that we get our agendas pushed forward and that we actually get something done,” Class of 2021 Secretary April Dobbs said.

06′ grad Chlesia McKie says it was great connecting with current students about the issues they’re facing.

And she thinks the alumni association can play a big role in fixing them.

“Really looking at recruitment, really looking at enrollment, really looking at the social/emotional learning of students on campus, really making sure that we actually make sure that we’re giving first and making sure we’re looking at the whole child and not just part of the child when it comes down to higher education,” Chelsia Mckie, Class of 2006 said.

Ballard-Washington resigning from her post as president, Cynthia Robinson Alexander, who currently serves as the associate vice chancellor for finance for the University System of Georgia, will step-into the role on an interim basis.

Dobbs says expectations for the next permanent president are Hight.

“Some of the challenges that we have, I believe a lot of it is neglect. And I believe that we really need to make sure that someone who is vetted, has an interest in Savannah State University, not just a love but an interest to be here, and also somebody that has the wherewithal to get the job done,” Dobbs says.

Both Dobbs and McKie say they’d like to see an alumni get the job because it would ensure the next generation of students has the same experiences they did.

“The HBCU experience is one like no other, and that’s what we need to preserve, especially for our students here in Georgia and in the City of Savannah,” McKie said.

