Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

9-month-old killed, woman flown to hospital in dog attack, police say

Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.
Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.(GoFundMe)
By KCRG Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) – Police in Iowa are investigating a dog attack that killed a 9-month-old girl and seriously injured a 49-year-old woman Thursday morning.

Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene and the woman was taken to an area hospital to be treated for severe injuries before being flown to the University of Iowa Hospital.

Officials described the dog involved as a 9-year-old male boxer-hound mix.

According to reports, the dog was put down after animal control officers were able to locate the animal.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with expenses.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mass Shootings
‘I watch over my shoulder:’ Savannah residents react to Atlanta and Texas mass shootings
Marquis Parrish
Murder trial delayed due to possible false evidence against suspect
The Glynn County Police Department is investigating after finding a man’s body in a field.
Glynn Co. Police investigating death of man found in field
22-year-old Jasmine Murphey charged with aggravated assault and robbery after fight on Tybee...
Woman arrested after fight during Orange Crush back in Chatham County
Savannah State University
Savannah State University National Alumni Association’s meeting held Saturday

Latest News

Beach High recognizes graduating seniors with “Decision Day”
Beach High recognizes graduating seniors with “Decision Day”
Two Charleston County deputies were fired on by a passenger of a vehicle during a traffic stop...
Coroner IDs man killed in Charleston County officer-involved shooting
Officials in Kentucky said an elementary school student was injured when a classmate brought a...
Officials: Elementary school student brings knife to school, injures classmate
Nauman Hussain, who ran the limousine company involved in the 2018 crash that killed 20 people,...
Opening statements begin for fatal NY limo crash trial
Ahmaud Arbery
Brunswick community gathers to celebrate Ahmaud Arbery’s Birthday