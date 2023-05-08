Attorneys promise new details in insurance lawsuit against Alex Murdaugh

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Attorneys representing the family of Alex Murdaugh’s former housekeeper are expected to provide details about an ongoing lawsuit against Murdaugh and the settlement their clients never received.

Murdaugh’s former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, passed away in 2018 following a fall at the Murdaugh’s home.

Following Satterfield’s death, Murdaugh initially claimed he worked with her family to help them get settlement money from his policy with Nautilus Insurance Company. However, Satterfield’s family claimed they never received any settlement and Murdaugh admitted that he owed them millions.

On May 1, 2023, Murdaugh responded to the lawsuit admitting he lied about his dogs causing Satterfield’s fall to force his insurers to make a settlement payment.

Nautilus is seeking to recover the $3.8 million it paid in the settlement stating the money was paid based on false claims made by Murdaugh.

Attorneys Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter will address the case Monday morning and say they will release internal documents and audio files related to the case.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.