Beach High recognizes graduating seniors with “Decision Day”

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a big day for several seniors at Beach High School in Savannah.

Monday, the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System recognized them for what they plan to do after graduating.

Whether that be college, enlisting in the Armed Forces, or starting up a career-based job.

The school system Decision Day is inspired by the NCAA’s National Signing Day.

They say classroom excellence should be given as much attention and recognition as excellence in athletics.

“It recognizes all the seniors that did a good job and did what they were supposed to do for four years and show they thrive better than other schools in Savannah so I think it’s good for us, it’s a good feeling,” said Dhane Murray.

“It was a lot of days, a lot of hard days, a lot of times I wanted to give up, but you got to think about what’s in the end,” said Breanna Holmes.

A big congratulations to all, and good luck in the future!

