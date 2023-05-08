Sky Cams
Brunswick community gathers to celebrate Ahmaud Arbery’s Birthday

Ahmaud Arbery
Ahmaud Arbery(CBS46)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Ahmaud Arbery’s Birthday is May 8.

Arbery was shot and killed back in February of 2020.

The Brunswick community came together to celebrate what would have been his 29th Birthday this past weekend.

Attorneys for the men found guilty, Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, and William “Rody” Bryan filed appeals for their federal convictions back in March.

