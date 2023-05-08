City of Pooler receives public input on beautification project

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Downtown Pooler may soon get a face lift.

City officials have been seeking public input through surveys and meetings on a beautification plan that could bring several changes.

The plan is broken up into three districts.

The gateway district, main street district and commercial residential district.

This presentation by consultants show the gateway district may see a shopping center and a medium to high rise residential complex. Meanwhile the main street and commercial/residential district, may see small businesses and housing.

In a survey with 170 responses, residents asked for parks that are easily accessible, sidewalks with larger buffers, more crosswalks and other safety precautions.

“We’re looking at ways to slow the traffic down, whether it’s a lower speed limit, whether it’s stop signs or whatever it is. Yes it’s a highway but it’s also the backbone and the staple of the community,” said Councilwoman Karen Williams.

She says they have no plans of asking anyone to relocate in order to make this plan come to fruition.

She says the city council will hear the final plan sometime in September.

