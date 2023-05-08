Construction worker injured after being hit by car on Montgomery St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash involving a construction worker who was struck by a pickup truck on Montgomery Street.

According to police, at about 9:40 a.m. a 71-year-old woman from Tybee Island was attempting to put her parked car into drive when the car accelerated.

The car went through an open construction fence at Montgomery and York streets and hit a 27-year-old man. The car continued forward and hit a parked semi-truck which pinned the man between the car and the semi-truck.

The 27-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

The crash resulted in all lanes of Montgomery Street being closed for several hours.

While the crash is still under investigation, Savannah Police says the preliminary indication is that the driver accidently hit the accelerator instead of the break.

