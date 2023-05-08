Sky Cams
Gadsden Elementary School student brings BB gun to school

(WPTA)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County Campus Police are investigating after a student brought a broken BB gun to Gadsden Elementary School Monday.

Officials say the student posted a photo online showing the weapon. They say the child was identified and was stopped before entering the school.

They also say they searched the child’s backpack and found a broke bb gun.

The school district released a statement:

“The safety of both students and staff is our top priority at Gadsden Elementary School. All SCCPSS students are expected to adhere to the Student Code of Conduct, Rule 10 - Weapons. School is no place for weapons or any item that resembles a weapon. Anyone violating that rule is subject to discipline as outlined in our Student Code of Conduct. Students are always encouraged to report any suspicious activity to SCCPSS staff or Campus Police. We ask parents to remind their children that if he/she sees anything out of the ordinary to report it to an adult. Remember, if you see something suspicious, say something! We thank you for your support of Gadsden Elementary School.”

