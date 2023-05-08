Sky Cams
INTERVIEW: Savannah Youth Goalball Team

By Becky Sattero
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The unique sport of goalball introduces an accessible sport to youth with varying degrees of visual impairment, but it also helps foster community between families.

The newly created sport just had it’s first tournament in Savannah.

Coach Brittany Vaughn and Goalball player, Matthew Gavin shares how special the program is and how you can get involved.

